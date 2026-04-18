Dryden Hunt News: Three more helpers Saturday

Hunt notched three assists in AHL Calgary's 7-5 win over Colorado on Saturday.

Hunt only got into three NHL games this season, failing to record a point while adding nine hits and four blocked shots. He was at his best as a veteran leader for the Wranglers, putting up 18 goals and 63 points over 52 appearances. Hunt is under contract for 2026-27 and will likely operate in a similar capacity next year.