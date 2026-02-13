Dustin Gazley News: Two-point effort for Italy
Gazley scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Italy's 3-2 loss to Slovakia in Olympic round-round action Friday.
The 37-year-old winger has never played in the NHL, but Gazley's been a star for HC Bozen-Bolzano in the ICEHL in Austria since 2020-21. Gazley has three points (one goal, two assists) in two games for Italy, both losses, and he'll continue his Olympic experience Saturday against Finland.
Dustin Gazley
Free Agent
