Dustin Tokarski News: Draws road start

Tokarski will be in the blue paint on the road Monday against the Predators, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Tokarski turned aside 27 of 28 shots in a 4-1 win over Columbus in his only start this season Dec. 15. The 35-year-old hasn't faced the Predators since the 2015-16 campaign when he was with Montreal. Nashville ranks last in the NHL with 2.32 goals per game.