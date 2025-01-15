Dustin Tokarski News: Expected to face Buffalo

Tokarski is slated to start on the road against the Sabres on Wednesday.

Tokarski has a 4-1-0 record, 1.99 GAA and .907 save percentage in five appearances in 2024-25. He earned a 14-save shutout over Vancouver in his last start Friday. Buffalo is tied for 12th offensively with 3.02 goals per game, but the Sabres have a woeful 16-22-5 record, which puts them in the Eastern Conference basement.