Dustin Tokarski headshot

Dustin Tokarski News: Facing Blue Jackets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Tokarski will protect the home net against Columbus on Sunday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Tokarski has a 4-1-0 record with a 1.61 GAA and a .933 save percentage in five AHL appearances this season. The 35-year-old netminder will get his first NHL action since the 2022-23 campaign when he went 1-2-0 with a 3.44 GAA and an .897 save percentage in four regular-season outings for Pittsburgh. Columbus ranks ninth in the league with 3.30 goals per game in 2024025 and lost 4-3 in overtime to Anaheim on Saturday

