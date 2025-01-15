Dustin Tokarski News: Falls to Sabres
Tokarski stopped 21 of 24 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.
The Hurricanes dominated large parts of the game, but they didn't get any bounces in the first two periods. Tokarski wasn't able to keep it close, and the 3-0 deficit he created was too much to overcome. The 35-year-old backup had won his previous three starts, including a shutout over the Canucks last Friday. Tokarski is now 4-2-0 with a 2.18 GAA and a .902 save percentage over six starts this season. Pyotr Kochetkov will likely start Friday at home versus the Golden Knights.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now