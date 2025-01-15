Dustin Tokarski News: Falls to Sabres

Tokarski stopped 21 of 24 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

The Hurricanes dominated large parts of the game, but they didn't get any bounces in the first two periods. Tokarski wasn't able to keep it close, and the 3-0 deficit he created was too much to overcome. The 35-year-old backup had won his previous three starts, including a shutout over the Canucks last Friday. Tokarski is now 4-2-0 with a 2.18 GAA and a .902 save percentage over six starts this season. Pyotr Kochetkov will likely start Friday at home versus the Golden Knights.