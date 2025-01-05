Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dustin Tokarski headshot

Dustin Tokarski News: Guarding goal Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Tokarski will patrol the home crease against Pittsburgh on Sunday, per Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer.

Tokarski will get the second half of Carolina's back-to-back after Pyotr Kochetkov played in Saturday's 4-0 loss to Minnesota. The 35-year-old Tokarski has surrendered seven goals on 75 shots en route to a 2-1-0 record in three NHL appearances this season. Pittsburgh is tied for 15th in the league with 3.03 goals per game in 2024-25.

Dustin Tokarski
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now