Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dustin Tokarski headshot

Dustin Tokarski News: Registers second victory in 2024-25

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Tokarski made 21 saves on 23 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over New Jersey.

Tokarski was facing a 2-1 deficit early in the third period, but the Canes exploded for four markers in the final frame. It was the 35-year-old's third appearance of the campaign, and he improved to 2-1-0 with a .907 save percentage and a 2.35 GAA. Tokarski will likely continue to be the understudy to Pyotr Kochetkov until Frederik Andersen (knee) is ready to return.

Dustin Tokarski
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now