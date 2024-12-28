Dustin Tokarski News: Registers second victory in 2024-25
Tokarski made 21 saves on 23 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over New Jersey.
Tokarski was facing a 2-1 deficit early in the third period, but the Canes exploded for four markers in the final frame. It was the 35-year-old's third appearance of the campaign, and he improved to 2-1-0 with a .907 save percentage and a 2.35 GAA. Tokarski will likely continue to be the understudy to Pyotr Kochetkov until Frederik Andersen (knee) is ready to return.
