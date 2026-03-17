Dustin Wolf News: Allows four goals in loss
Wolf stopped 20 of 24 shots on net in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.
Wolf kept the Red Wings off the scoreboard in the first period before allowing four tallies in the second, including three across the first seven minutes of the period. With Tuesday's loss, he now holds a 19-25-3 record, a 3.02 GAA and an .896 save percentage. The 24-year-old netminder has allowed four goals in five of his last six appearances. While his overall play leaves room for improvement, the young netminder has had inconsistent defensive play in front of him, making his job difficult at times. Wolf's fantasy value is best utilized in deep fantasy leagues moving forward until he and the rest of the Flames take a step up. His next chance to bounce back is Wednesday's clash with the Blues, marking the team's first game at home since Mar. 7.
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