Dustin Wolf News: Ambushed by Blues

Wolf made 25 saves in Thursday's 4-1 loss to St. Louis.

The Blues struck three times in the first period to put the game away, and Wolf probably wants another crack at the second one, a Colton Parayko blast from the blue line that went through the young goalie's five-hole. The loss snapped a three-start win streak for Wolf, but he's mostly been sharp over the last month, going 7-2-1 in his last 10 outings with a 2.19 GAA and .922 save percentage.