Dustin Wolf News: Beaten once Saturday
Wolf stopped 35 of 36 shots in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Kings.
Wolf was excellent between the pipes Saturday, and he can't be blamed for the loss, as his .972 save percentage was his second-best mark of the season in games in which he hasn't posted a shutout. Wolf has looked excellent in his return to action following the Olympics break, stopping 69 of 71 shots in road games against the Sharks and Kings.
