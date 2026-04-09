Dustin Wolf headshot

Dustin Wolf News: Better showing in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Wolf stopped 38 of 40 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Avalanche. The third goal was an empty-netter.

The Flames' current road trip started in Colorado, and Wolf was blitzed for four goals on 16 shots in just over half a period in that contest. He put forth a better showing despite another loss in this contest, which was his third straight defeat. He's allowed 12 goals on 90 shots in that span. Wolf is down to 22-28-3 with a 3.07 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 55 appearances. The Flames have four games left this season, including a back-to-back with a road game in Seattle on Saturday followed by Sunday's home contest versus the Mammoth. Look for Wolf and Devin Cooley to split the next two starts.

Dustin Wolf
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dustin Wolf See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dustin Wolf See More
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
NHL Barometer: Carlson No Lame Duck In Anaheim
NHL
NHL Barometer: Carlson No Lame Duck In Anaheim
Author Image
Jan Levine
9 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
12 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
12 days ago
DraftKings NHL: Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
NHL
DraftKings NHL: Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
Author Image
Michael Finewax
20 days ago