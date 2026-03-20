Dustin Wolf headshot

Dustin Wolf News: Between pipes Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Wolf will patrol the home crease versus Florida on Friday, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Wolf has allowed four goals in each of his last five starts, on 131 shots (.847 save percentage). Overall, the 24-year-old is 19-25-3 with a 3.02 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 49 appearances this season. The Panthers will be a tired team, as they knocked off the Oilers in Edmonton to the tune of 4-0 on Thursday.

Dustin Wolf
Calgary Flames
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