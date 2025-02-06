Dustin Wolf News: Between pipes Thursday
Wolf will guard the home net versus Colorado on Thursday, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.
Wolf is 1-3-0 in his last four starts, allowing 11 goals on 107 shots (.897 save percentage). Overall, the 23-year-old has sparkled this season, going 19-10-2 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.58 GAA and a .914 save percentage across 31 starts. The Avalanche are generating 3.20 goals per game, ninth in the league this season.
