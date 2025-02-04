Dustin Wolf News: Between pipes Tuesday

Wolf will draw the home start Tuesday against the Maple Leafs, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Wolf will make his 31st appearance of the campaign Tuesday -- the 23-year-old is sporting a 19-9-2 record, .917 save percentage and 2.50 GAA. Toronto is generating 3.06 goals per game in 2024-25, which ranks 13th in the league. The Leafs snapped a three-game losing streak Saturday in a 4-3 road win over the Oilers.