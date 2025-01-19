Dustin Wolf News: Comes up big in Winnipeg

Wolf made 38 saves in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Jets.

The visitors were out-shot 39-22 on the night, but Wolf stood on his head and didn't lose his shutout bid until Adam Lowry tipped home a point shot early in the third period. Wolf has given up more than three goals only once in his last eight outings, going 6-2-0 over that stretch with a dazzling 1.88 GAA and .934 save percentage.