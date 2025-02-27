Dustin Wolf News: Defending cage versus Bolts
Wolf will patrol the crease on the road against Tampa Bay on Thursday, Eric Francis of Sportsnet reports.
Wolf has put up solid numbers on the year, posting a 20-11-3 record, .913 save percentage and two shutouts in 34 contests. Still, it's been rough going for the California native of late, as he has gone 1-3-1 with a 3.24 GAA in his previous five outings. If Wolf can start stringing together some victories, reaching the 30-win threshold isn't completely out of the question this season.
