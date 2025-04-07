Fantasy Hockey
Dustin Wolf News: Defending crease Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Wolf will guard the road goal against San Jose on Monday, according to Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Wolf has gone 1-1-1 in his last three outings but has surrendered only six goals on 88 shots. He has a 25-16-7 record with three shutouts, a 2.63 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 48 appearances this season. San Jose sits 31st in the league with 2.55 goals per game in 2024-25. Wolf is 2-0-0 versus the Sharks this season while stopping 48 of 51 shots.

