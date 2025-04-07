Dustin Wolf News: Defending crease Monday

Wolf will guard the road goal against San Jose on Monday, according to Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Wolf has gone 1-1-1 in his last three outings but has surrendered only six goals on 88 shots. He has a 25-16-7 record with three shutouts, a 2.63 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 48 appearances this season. San Jose sits 31st in the league with 2.55 goals per game in 2024-25. Wolf is 2-0-0 versus the Sharks this season while stopping 48 of 51 shots.