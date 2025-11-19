Wolf posted a shutout in a 2-0 win over the Sharks on Nov. 13, but things have gone downhill from there -- he has given up seven goals on 45 shots faced over his last two starts. Wolf is firmly entrenched as the Flames' starting netminder, but given that the Flames own the worst offense in the league, his upside isn't very high simply because he often has to do too much to get positive results. Wolf has gone 3-4-1 with a 2.60 GAA across eight appearances in November while posting a save percentage below .900 four times in that stretch.