Dustin Wolf News: Drawing start against Minnesota

Wolf will start Friday's home game against the Wild, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf has been inconsistent this month, going 2-1-2 with a 2.36 GAA and .915 save percentage over five appearances. However, he'll draw a sixth consecutive start and should have a favorable matchup Friday, as the Wild are averaging just 2.75 goals per game this season, which is the seventh-worst mark in the NHL.