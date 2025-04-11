Fantasy Hockey
Dustin Wolf News: Drawing start against Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Wolf will start Friday's home game against the Wild, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf has been inconsistent this month, going 2-1-2 with a 2.36 GAA and .915 save percentage over five appearances. However, he'll draw a sixth consecutive start and should have a favorable matchup Friday, as the Wild are averaging just 2.75 goals per game this season, which is the seventh-worst mark in the NHL.

