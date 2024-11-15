Dustin Wolf News: Earns first career shutout

Wolf posted a 29-save shutout in Friday's 2-0 win over the Predators.

Wolf earned the first shutout of his career, and he's now won three of his last four starts. The 23-year-old has allowed just seven goals on 120 shots in that span. He improved to 6-2-1 with a 2.53 GAA and a .921 save percentage over nine starts this season. The Flames have pivoted to a win-and-stay-in plan for their goalies outside of back-to-back sets in November, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Wolf start Tuesday versus the Islanders.