Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dustin Wolf headshot

Dustin Wolf News: Expected to face Vancouver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Wolf is set to start at home against Vancouver on Wednesday, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Wolf has a 22-12-4 record, 2.52 GAA and .915 save percentage in 38 outings in 2024-25. He earned a 26-save shutout over Montreal in his last start Saturday. This will be Wolf's second time facing the Canucks this season after he stopped 23 of 24 shots en route to a 3-1 victory over Vancouver on Dec. 31.

Dustin Wolf
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now