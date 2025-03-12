Dustin Wolf News: Expected to face Vancouver

Wolf is set to start at home against Vancouver on Wednesday, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Wolf has a 22-12-4 record, 2.52 GAA and .915 save percentage in 38 outings in 2024-25. He earned a 26-save shutout over Montreal in his last start Saturday. This will be Wolf's second time facing the Canucks this season after he stopped 23 of 24 shots en route to a 3-1 victory over Vancouver on Dec. 31.