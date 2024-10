Wolf is set to start at home against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Wolf has a 2-0-0 record, 2.02 GAA and .944 save percentage in two starts this season. He turned aside 31 of 32 shots en route to a 3-1 victory over Chicago in his most recent start last Tuesday. Pittsburgh is off to a mediocre 3-4-0 start and rank 14th offensively with 3.43 goals per game.