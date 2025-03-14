Dustin Wolf News: Facing Avalanche

Wolf will patrol the home crease versus Colorado on Friday, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Wolf has been stellar all season, but especially of late as he is 3-1-3 with a 2.09 GAA and a .924 save percentage in his last seven starts. Overall, Wolf is 22-12-5 with three shutouts, a 2.53 GAA and a .915 save percentage across 39 appearances this season. The Avalanche are generating 3.32 goals per game, sixth in the NHL.