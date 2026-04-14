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Dustin Wolf News: Facing Avalanche

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Wolf will patrol the home crease against Colorado on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf is coming off a 28-save performance in Sunday's 4-1 win over Utah. He has a 23-28-3 record this campaign with two shutouts, a 3.03 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 56 appearances. Colorado ranks first in the league with 3.66 goals per game this season.

Dustin Wolf
Calgary Flames
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