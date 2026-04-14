Dustin Wolf News: Facing Avalanche

Wolf will patrol the home crease against Colorado on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf is coming off a 28-save performance in Sunday's 4-1 win over Utah. He has a 23-28-3 record this campaign with two shutouts, a 3.03 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 56 appearances. Colorado ranks first in the league with 3.66 goals per game this season.