Wolf will patrol the home crease against Vancouver on Tuesday, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Wolf has won his last two outings, stopping 45 of 50 shots. He has posted a record of 11-5-2 with two shutouts, a 2.70 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 18 appearances this season. Vancouver is tied for 11th in the league with 3.17 goals per game in 2024-25.