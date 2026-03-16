Dustin Wolf News: Facing Red Wings

Wolf will guard the road goal against Detroit on Monday, according to Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Since returning from the Olympic break, Wolf has gone 3-3-0 while allowing 18 goals on 195 shots in seven appearances. He has a 19-24-3 record this season with two shutouts, a 3.00 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 48 games. Detroit is tied for 21st in the league with 2.88 goals per game this campaign.