Dustin Wolf News: Facing Sharks
Wolf will guard the road goal versus the Sharks on Thursday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.
Wolf is set to get the first game coming out of the Olympic break. The 24-year-old went 2-3-1 with 19 goals allowed on 164 shots over his six outings prior to the break, which saw him mostly alternate starts with Devin Cooley. One of his wins in that stretch was a 23-save performance at home versus the Sharks on Jan. 31.
