Dustin Wolf News: Fades in third period

Wolf stopped 22 of 28 shots in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Stars.

The game was tied at 2-2 after two periods, but the Stars made noise in the third as Wolf struggled on the road again. This was his third straight loss, and he's allowed 14 goals in that span. Wolf's struggles may open the door for Dan Vladar to get more playing time. For the year, Wolf is now 8-5-1 with a 2.84 GAA and a .909 save percentage, though he's had pretty extreme splits -- he has a 1.85 GAA and .942 save percentage in eight home games, and a 4.16 GAA and .862 save percentage over six road contests.