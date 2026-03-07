Dustin Wolf News: Fades late but maintains win
Wolf stopped 25 of 29 shots in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Hurricanes.
Wolf still had his hands full with a tired Hurricanes team, allowing three of the four goals in the third period. The 24-year-old netminder had lost his last two outings, giving up five goals on 53 shots in those contests. He's now up to 18-23-3 with a 3.00 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 45 appearances. Wolf should get a decent share of starts down the stretch, but the Flames' roster was depleted a bit at the trade deadline, so he'll be a risky option. Up next, the Flames begin a five-game road trip with a back-to-back, visiting the Capitals on Monday and the Rangers on Tuesday, which should be a pair of games for Wolf and Devin Cooley to split.
