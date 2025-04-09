Dustin Wolf News: Falls apart late Wednesday

Wolf allowed four goals on 23 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

The Flames took a 3-1 lead with under five minutes to go in regulation, but it disappeared when Frank Vatrano and Cutter Gauthier scored eight seconds apart. Gauthier double-dipped, besting Wolf a second time at 1:11 of overtime to send the Flames to a loss that greatly reduces their playoff chances. Wolf is now 2-1-2 with 12 goals allowed over his last five games. He's at 26-16-8 with a 2.64 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 50 appearances. Wolf is still likely to get the nod for Friday's must-win home game versus the Wild.