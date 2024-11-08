Dustin Wolf News: Falls in OT

Wolf made 34 saves in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

The young goalie blanked Boston in the third period to give his team a chance to rally and force OT. Wolf nearly got the game to a shootout too, but Brad Marchand was able to bang home his own rebound with 20 seconds left in the extra frame. After winning his first three starts of the season, Wolf is 1-2-1 over his last four, giving up at least four goals in each loss.