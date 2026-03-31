Dustin Wolf News: Gets early hook Monday
Wolf gave up four goals on 16 shots before being replaced by Devin Cooley midway through the first period of Monday's 9-2 loss to the Avalanche.
Calgary's defense never got off the plane in Denver, and neither of the team's goalies had much success against a 49-shot onslaught. Wolf has had a bumpy March overall, allowing exactly four goals in six of his 10 outings this month en route to a 5-4-0 record with a 3.63 GAA and .879 save percentage.
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