Dustin Wolf News: Gets overtime win

Wolf allowed two goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Wolf has now won four of his last starts, though he hasn't had any particularly tough matchups in that span. He did enough Tuesday to make sure the Flames were never behind, and he was rewarded with the win when Jonathan Huberdeau scored 2:05 into the extra session. Wolf improved to 13-6-2 with a 2.60 GAA and a .914 save percentage over 21 appearances. Dan Vladar will likely start Wednesday's road game versus the Kings.