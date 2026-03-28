Dustin Wolf News: Gets plenty of support in win

Wolf stopped 31 of 34 shots in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Canucks.

Wolf gave up a goal in each period, but the Flames' offense offered a rare burst of support to make this an easy win. With three straight wins, Wolf looks to be benefiting from alternating starts with Devin Cooley again. Wolf is up to 22-25-3 with a 2.95 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 52 outings. If the Flames keep up the goalie rotation, Cooley would get a tough matchup Monday in Colorado, while Wolf's next start would be another difficult one Thursday in Vegas.