Dustin Wolf News: Gets plenty of support in win
Wolf stopped 31 of 34 shots in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Canucks.
Wolf gave up a goal in each period, but the Flames' offense offered a rare burst of support to make this an easy win. With three straight wins, Wolf looks to be benefiting from alternating starts with Devin Cooley again. Wolf is up to 22-25-3 with a 2.95 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 52 outings. If the Flames keep up the goalie rotation, Cooley would get a tough matchup Monday in Colorado, while Wolf's next start would be another difficult one Thursday in Vegas.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dustin Wolf See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28Yesterday
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28Yesterday
-
DraftKings NHL
DraftKings NHL: Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 209 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 1811 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, March 1811 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dustin Wolf See More