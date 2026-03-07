Dustin Wolf News: Gets starting nod Saturday

Wolf will patrol the home crease versus Carolina on Saturday, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Wolf has been sharing the net with Devin Cooley since Jan. 10. Wolf is 17-23-3 with a 2.97 GAA and an .898 save percentage across 44 outings this season. The Hurricanes are fourth in NHL scoring, generating 3.48 goals per game.