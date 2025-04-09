Dustin Wolf News: Getting starting nod Wednesday

Wolf will get the start for Wednesday's road tilt against the Ducks, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Since the Flames are currently on the outside of the playoff cutline, every game matters, and the team has trusted Wolf with the lion's share of playing time down the stretch. The rookie will be making his eighth start in the team's last nine games. He'll face an Anaheim offense that has struggled to score goals this season, ranking 26th in the NHL with 2.69 goals per game.