Dustin Wolf News: Gives up five goals

Wolf stopped 21 of 26 shots in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Maple Leafs. He was pulled in the third period.

Wolf was pulled for the first time this season and was replaced by Dan Vladar, who made three saves in the third period. Wolf has now dropped his last three starts, going 0-2-1 with a 4.05 GAA and an .869 save percentage over that stretch. It's been a poor run of form for the 23-year-old, though. He's gone 3-3-2 with a more respectable 2.58 GAA and a .910 save percentage since the break.