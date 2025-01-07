Fantasy Hockey
Dustin Wolf headshot

Dustin Wolf News: Guarding cage versus Ducks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Wolf will defend the road cage against Anaheim on Tuesday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Wolf underwhelmed in his last outing, posting a .889 save percentage after giving up three goals on 27 shots in a loss to Nashville. On the year, the 23-year-old netminder has put up decent numbers, going 12-6-2 with a 2.63 GAA, .913 save percentage and two shutouts in 20 appearances.

Dustin Wolf
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
