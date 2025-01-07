Dustin Wolf News: Guarding cage versus Ducks

Wolf will defend the road cage against Anaheim on Tuesday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Wolf underwhelmed in his last outing, posting a .889 save percentage after giving up three goals on 27 shots in a loss to Nashville. On the year, the 23-year-old netminder has put up decent numbers, going 12-6-2 with a 2.63 GAA, .913 save percentage and two shutouts in 20 appearances.