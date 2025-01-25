Dustin Wolf News: Guarding goal Saturday

Wolf will defend the visiting cage in Minnesota on Saturday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf has been stellar in his last two starts, giving up three goals on 73 shots in wins over Winnipeg and Buffalo. Overall, the 23-year-old netminder is 17-7-2 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.49 GAA and a .918 save percentage. The Wild are generating 2.88 goals per game, tied for 20th in the NHL this season.