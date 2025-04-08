Dustin Wolf News: Hangs on for win Monday

Wolf made 29 saves out of 31 shots on net in Monday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Wolf surrendered the only goal of the first period but then nearly kept Calgary's net clean for the remaining 40 minutes. Despite Will Smith's late goal with two minutes remaining in regulation, Wolf and the Flames' offense did enough to secure the victory. With Monday's win, the 23-year-old Wolf has a 26-16-7 record with a 2.62 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 49 outings this season. After going through a tough stretch in the latter half of March, Wolf has two wins, a 1.97 GAA and a .933 save percentage across four starts in April. Wolf's first full campaign has been one of the strongest among rookies this season. He has done enough to cement his place as a nominee for the Calder Trophy at the end of the season. Wolf has solid value in all fantasy formats for the remainder of the regular season.