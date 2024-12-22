Dustin Wolf News: Hangs on for win No. 10

Wolf made 24 saves in Saturday's 6-4 win over Chicago.

The Flames seemed to have the game well in hand after two periods with a 5-1 lead, but Chicago pressed hard in the final frame and Wolf was able to weather the storm. The 23-year-old netminder has given up at least four goals in five of his last six starts, going 2-3-1 over that stretch with a 3.67 GAA and .882 save percentage, but Dan Vladar hasn't been any better over that stretch and Wolf doesn't seem to be in danger of losing his spot in a timeshare for Calgary.