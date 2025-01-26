Dustin Wolf News: Hangs on for win Saturday

Wolf stopped 21 shots in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Wild.

The Flames took a 4-1 lead midway through the third period, but Wolf had to weather a furious comeback attempt by the home squad, facing 13 shots in the final frame alone. It's the third straight win for the 23-year-goalie and his sixth in his last seven outings, a stretch in which he's posted a 2.28 GAA and .925 save percentage.