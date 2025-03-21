Dustin Wolf News: Hangs on for win Thursday

Wolf turned aside 26 shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Devils.

New Jersey took a 3-1 lead into the third period, but Wolf was able to reap the rewards when his offense caught fire late. The 23-year-old netminder snapped a brief 0-2-1 skid with the win, but he may be fading as he wraps up his first full NHL campaign -- he's allowed at least three goals in five of his last six outings while posting a 2.97 GAA and .899 save percentage.