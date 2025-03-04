Dustin Wolf News: In blue paint against Flyers

Wolf will be in goal on the road versus Philadelphia on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf has managed just one victory in his last seven outings despite a decent 2.86 GAA over that stretch. The Flyers have secured victories in four of their last five outings and won't make for easy picking for the Flames. Despite his recent slump, Wolf still managed to reach the 20-win mark this year in addition to posting career bests in GAA (2.58) and save percentage (.913).