Dustin Wolf News: In goal against Kraken

Wolf will patrol the home crease versus Seattle on Saturday, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Wolf has lost his last three starts, allowing 11 goals on 87 shots (.874 save percentage). The rookie has been outstanding this season, going 19-11-2 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.63 GAA and a .913 save percentage. He is in the conversation for the Calder Trophy, along with Macklin Celebrini and Lane Hutson. The Kraken are generating 2.95 goals per game, 15th in the NHL this season.