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Dustin Wolf News: In goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Wolf will protect the home net against Vancouver on Saturday, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Wolf is coming off a 23-save performance in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Kings. He has a 21-25-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.95 GAA and an .898 save percentage across 51 appearances this season. Vancouver sits 31st in the 2025-26 campaign with 2.49 goals per game.

Dustin Wolf
Calgary Flames
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