Dustin Wolf News: In goal Saturday
Wolf will protect the home net against Vancouver on Saturday, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.
Wolf is coming off a 23-save performance in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Kings. He has a 21-25-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.95 GAA and an .898 save percentage across 51 appearances this season. Vancouver sits 31st in the 2025-26 campaign with 2.49 goals per game.
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