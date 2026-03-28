Dustin Wolf News: In goal Saturday

Wolf will protect the home net against Vancouver on Saturday, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Wolf is coming off a 23-save performance in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Kings. He has a 21-25-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.95 GAA and an .898 save percentage across 51 appearances this season. Vancouver sits 31st in the 2025-26 campaign with 2.49 goals per game.