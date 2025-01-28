Dustin Wolf News: In goal Tuesday

Wolf will be between the home pipes Tuesday versus the Capitals, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan relays.

Wolf has won three consecutive games and six of his last seven. Through eight appearances in January, the up-and-coming netminder owns a 6-2-0 record, .921 save percentage and 2.38 GAA. Washington sits third in the league with 3.49 goals per game this season. Wolf lost his only career appearance against the Capitals in 2023-24.