Dustin Wolf News: In goal Tuesday

Wolf will protect the home net against the Kings on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf is coming off a 24-save performance in Friday's 4-1 win over Florida. He has a 20-25-3 record this campaign with two shutouts, a 2.98 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 50 appearances. Los Angeles is tied for 28th in the league with 2.61 goals per game this season.