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Dustin Wolf News: In goal Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Wolf will protect the home net against the Kings on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf is coming off a 24-save performance in Friday's 4-1 win over Florida. He has a 20-25-3 record this campaign with two shutouts, a 2.98 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 50 appearances. Los Angeles is tied for 28th in the league with 2.61 goals per game this season.

Dustin Wolf
Calgary Flames
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