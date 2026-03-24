Dustin Wolf News: In goal Tuesday
Wolf will protect the home net against the Kings on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Wolf is coming off a 24-save performance in Friday's 4-1 win over Florida. He has a 20-25-3 record this campaign with two shutouts, a 2.98 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 50 appearances. Los Angeles is tied for 28th in the league with 2.61 goals per game this season.
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