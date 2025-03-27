Dustin Wolf News: Lands Thursday's start

Wolf will patrol the home crease against Dallas on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf has won his last two outings, stopping 52 of 58 shots. The rookie netminder has a 24-14-5 record with three shutouts, a 2.64 GAA and a .911 save percentage across 43 appearances this season. Dallas ranks fifth in the league with 3.37 goals per game in 2024-25 and earned a 4-3 win over Edmonton on Wednesday.